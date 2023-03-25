Home

Lion Wandering On City Streets Chased Away By Stray Dogs: Watch Viral Video

The majestic animal is made to wander on the streets instead of running free in the jungle or the grasslands.

The lion’s reputation as a strong and powerful hunter is spread far and wide.

Viral Video: The lion is the king of the jungle, as they say, and one of the most fearsome and magnificent animals. Its reputation as a strong and powerful hunter is spread far and wide. It is a wild animal that belongs to the wild but with the loss of its natural habitat, it is forced to venture out of its home to look for food. And in the process, the human-lion conflict has become a common occurrence. We have come across videos where lions were spotted in residential areas.

There is another video that shows a single lion roaming on the streets of a city at nighttime and there is a pack of stray dogs that is chasing away the big cat. The lion realizes that it has no chance against so many dogs and walks away quietly.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “अपनी गली में तो कुत्ता भी शेर होता है🤔🤔 From the streets of Gujarat. Via @surenmehra”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is a sad video. The majestic animal is made to wander on the streets instead of running free in the jungle or the grasslands.

The video has received a number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Sonali Das @SonaliD82403754 Replying to @susantananda3 and @surenmehra, “The dogs very well that it is wiser to keep a safe distance from the lion.”

Sambit Nayak @sambitnk Replying to @susantananda3 @lokipalauri and @surenmehra, “@nirwamehta kya kya ghoomte rehte hain GJ mein !!”

Princi @ManjulSmita Replying to @susantananda3 and @surenmehra, “Well said”.

Kiran @Kjeet978 Replying to @susantananda3 and @surenmehra, “Aur agr ye sher sach mein BHOOKHA hota to….”

DeVilscut👺 @MaheshBNK Replying to @susantananda3 and @surenmehra, “He’s not happy with retail meat, had his eyes on wholesale meat…. As well he looks hungry! ❤❤❤❤”

