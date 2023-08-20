Home

Wait, What? Lion Turns ‘Vegan’, Munches Leaves In Viral Video

Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet leaving everyone in disbelief as a lion was caught ‘red-pawed’ munching on green leaves! It seems that even the king of the jungle knows the benefits of green veggies.

Lion Turns ‘Vegan’, Munches Leaves In Viral Video. | Photo: Instagram @ vedhamalhotra

When discussing the most ruthless and unpredictable places in the world, jungles undoubtedly come to mind. Predators there are always in hunting mode, and ‘survival of the fittest’ is the only law that applies there. Speaking of predators, lions and tigers dominate the wild and are renowned for their fierce carnivorous tendencies. When hunger strikes, these large felines chase down any prey, tearing them apart with unparalleled ferocity. We also fear them due to their immense strength, capable of killing to satisfy their appetites. But what if we told you that a lion has adopted a vegan diet, leaving all its meat cravings?

What’s In The Video?

In the viral video, a lion demonstrates its yoga prowess by extending its powerful paws towards a tree branch, all while reaching for a vegetarian snack. With its powerful jaw strength, the lion deftly plucks leaves from the tree and enjoys them with unexpected delight. Salad enthusiasts kindly excuse and make way for a new member in the veggie club!

What Do Netizens Say?

Netizens joked to the peculiar behaviour might be due to the influence of the ongoing auspicious month of Sawan. Similar to how humans fast and adhere to specific dietary habits during this period, it seems that even the majestic carnivore has taken inspiration to embrace a plant-based diet, if only for a temporary duration. Could it be that the lion is delving into the realm of vegetarianism to forge a more profound spiritual bond with nature?

Mystery Behind Big Cat’s Unusual Salad

IFS officer Susanta Nanda, known for his active presence on social media platforms and frequent sharing of captivating wildlife videos, also shared the video on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), explaining why the lion consumes leaves or adopts a vegan diet. He mentioned that lions occasionally eat leaves and grass to soothe their stomachs, and in exceptional circumstances, these leaves also help alleviate their thirst during extreme situations.

“Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass & leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water,” Nanda wrote in the caption.

So, now you know that the lion is still carnivorous but just taking some salad to settle its stomach or to digest the big meal.

