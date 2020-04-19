Wildlife is having the best of time amid the coronavirus lockdown as human presence has on the streets and around the forests has reduced all over the world. After monkeys having pool party and dolphins returning to the Mumbai sea, lions in Africa were seen taking over the roads like it’s no big deal. Also Read - After Dolphins, Pink Flamingos Return to Mumbai in Huge Numbers as India Continues to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Viral Video

A few photos released by the Kruger National Park in South Africa show pride of lions enjoying a nap on the traffic-less roads just outside the Orpen Rest Camp. More than 10 lions were seen resting on the deserted road making for an unusual and rare sight. The photos were clicked by park ranger Richard Sowry who was on a patrol in the national park when he got to capture the moment. The images were then released from the official Twitter handle of the Kruger National Park.

The pictures went viral as soon as it hit social media. Many Twitter users found it amazing to see so many lions enjoying sunny weather while lying down so peacefully. Check out these comments:

We’re seeing glimpses of the world when the humans are gone … — Jason Randa (@JasonRanda2) April 16, 2020

Looks pretty nice. I’ve seen a few videos from around the world other animals walking through city streets and looking around and then just continuing to do their thing. It’s quite beautiful and they are wondering where we are. — Lori Brown (@LoriBrown82) April 17, 2020

Nature is celebrating. We as humans cause so much damage. Time for some self reflection — Sadiya Mohammed (@SadiyaM07052505) April 16, 2020

Mother nature is enjoying the #lockdown. No humans to bother them. — Emile van Rooyen (@EmilevanRooyen2) April 15, 2020

Maybe they think we are dead or something pic.twitter.com/ntIMhQq2sf — Sakhile (@Sakhile78937518) April 16, 2020

Fantastic – keep the updates coming. It’s fascinating what happens when the public aren’t there. It’s a study in itself. Thanks again and stay well everyone. Love @SANParksKNP — Steve Dawes (@stevedawes1) April 15, 2020

I’m so happy for them. The simple pleasures of lion life. Warm pavement, sleeping in the sun. Doesn’t get any better than that. For all the joy their species gives visitors from around the world, they deserve it. Enjoy every minute of it, guys! ♥️🦁 — Art Excursions (@ArtExcursions) April 16, 2020

Maybe we should keep it this way…surely EVERYBODY does not have to go EVERYWHERE, just so they can cross it off their “bucket list”, and “throw it up” on social media. We can be so thoughtless and selfish, and the result of this is destructiveness to all of the things we love. — christine (@christi42618058) April 16, 2020

Sowry later talked to BBC about the photos he clicked and said, “The lions would normally be in the bushes but they are very smart and now they are enjoying the freedom of the park without us.”

The COVID-19 lockdown has given immense freedom to animals and birds across the world. Ample examples of the same are being seen and reportedly every day.