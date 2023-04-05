Home

Viral

Lions Want Newborn Buffalo Calf, Its Mother Fights Them Alone: Watch

Lions Want Newborn Buffalo Calf, Its Mother Fights Them Alone: Watch

A buffalo has just given birth and is in a vulnerable position.

A mother will go to any extent to protect her child.

Viral Lion Video: Somehow, there is very little difference between the lives of us humans who live in a society and the lives of the wild animals who live in their habitats designated by Mother Nature. The innate rules and laws are eerily similar between the two worlds. The powerful conquer the weak to survive and this has been going on since it all started.

This is what the video we are sharing with you shows, but with a twist. A buffalo has just given birth and is in a vulnerable position since she is away from the herd and at the same time protecting her calf from a pride of lions who want to get her baby. This is a deadly battle that could have gone another way.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlife Stories (@wildlife_stories_)

The mother is surrounded by fully-grown lionesses who will not leave without a hunt, whether the newborn or the mother. If they take down the mother then they will automatically get the baby.

The video has gathered several comments. Sharing a few with you.

wildlife_stories_, “Strong buffalo…”

chl_me, “It’s unfortunate that in the process of saving it’s calf, it tramples on it😟”

naviran.appa, “Where is the herd!!!!”

swekejohn7, “Truly sad but thank mom for a fierce debut. Life is precious has to be protected at any cost🙌🙌”

kevingiontzemeli, “Cut off by the Safari drivers they’re paying a lot of money for the show”.

gyspy_plumber, “Nobody feels sorry for the starving lion cubs that gotta eat 😂 nature is savage”.

vikasrajput977, “She is mother protecting her calf but worst videographer making video…. Shame on you and your videography”.

shannonreid578, “Awe don’t get the baby”.

Blakelange, “And more lions are coming. :(“

Ritritqueen, “Well I commend your effort momma but you are very much pushing your baby back too hard and trampling them 😢”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.