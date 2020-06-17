Currently trending viral on social media platforms is a picture of a wooden bench divided by Maharashtra and Gujarat’s border at Navapur railway station. Grabbing netizens eyeballs, the picture shows the unique railway station at the Taluka Headquarter in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, not belonging to either state. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC 10th, HSC 12th Result 2020 to be Declared Soon? Here Are The Updates

Though the topic has amused many in the past with even Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeting about it being, “Separated by States, United by Railways” in 2018, it made came to the surface again after a Twitter user shared it and others took to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site to debate yet again whether Navapur Railway Station belongs to Maharashtra or Gujarat. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai: BMC Revises List of Containment Zone, Total Count Now 828 | Check Details

Separated by States, United by Railways: The Navapur Railway Station is located in two states, with half of the station being located in Maharashtra and the other half in Gujarat. Navapur is Taluka Headquarter in Nandurbar district, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/b165jnedQz Also Read - To Strengthen Its Blood Donation Drive, Maharashtra to Use Facebook Tool — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 2, 2018

The viral pictures show the two state’s border cutting right through this station, including its wooden bench on one of the platforms. Interestingly, since alcohol is banned in Gujarat while pan masala and gutka are banned in Maharashtrathe, the implementation of laws on either side of the 800 metre station, with 500 metres in Gujarat and 300 metres in Maharashtra, are different.

The user who brought back the debate, wrote, “This is the unique station, Navapur on @WesternRly, where the border between Maharashtra and Gujarat cuts right through this station, including this wooden bench on the platform. On a lighter vein, possession of liquor is legal on one side of this bench! (sic)”. Another shared humourously, “I have worked at Sanjan east of it comes in MH & west in Gujarat. I stayed in Gujarat side. If i wanted beer i had to cross over to east to have it. Also fafda jalebi on west side & crossed over on east side to have vada pav (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

This is the unique station, Navapur on @WesternRly, where the border between Maharashtra and Gujarat cuts right through this station, including this wooden bench on the platform. On a lighter vein, possession of liquor is legal on one side of this bench! @sambitlnt @SachinKalbag pic.twitter.com/jn1m4PxniY — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) June 16, 2020

I have worked at Sanjan east of it comes in MH & west in Gujarat. I stayed in Gujarat side. If i wanted beer i had to cross over to east to have it. Also fafda jalebi on west side & crossed over on east side to have vada pav😜😜 — HARESH🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@CHOLEBATURE10) June 16, 2020

Should have placed a bottle on that sode of the bench to make it easier 😈 — Mocha Roca (@CaffeineBanter) June 16, 2020

@Orangishly you know more surprise thing, Navapur railway station is in middle of Gujarat and Maharashtra and surprise thing is when engine of train in Gujarat then coaches are in Maharashtra..@TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/Uv1srCu8c7 — Hetansh (@Hetansh07) May 1, 2020

This is Navapur railway station where the ticket counter is in Gujarat and the queue extends into Maharashtra! 😇❤#GujaratDay #MaharashtraDay pic.twitter.com/d2gJLnt3kA — Gaurav kr Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Gauravmtweet) May 1, 2019

While the announcements at the station are made in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages, another unusual thing is that the the station master’s office, waiting room and washrooms are in Gujarat’s Tapi district but the ticket counter and police station are in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district at Navapur Railway Station.