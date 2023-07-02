Home

Viral Video: Little Boy Plays With Giant King Cobra, Internet Shocked

Viral Video: The king cobra holds the distinction of being one of the most venomous snakes and one of the longest venomous reptiles.

The clip garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users. Photo: Twitter @ns_subhash

Snakes hold a mysterious and terrifying presence in the animal kingdom. With a single bite, they have the ability to take the life of any creature on the planet. That is why humans and animals both maintain a safe distance from these highly venomous reptiles.

Among these serpents, the King Cobra stands out as one of the most ferocious reptiles known for its tendency to prey upon other snakes.

Now, imagine a man daring to handle this ferocious serpent, whose single bite is capable of killing even an elephant. Sounds terrifying, doesn’t it?

However, reality surprises us as a small boy is captured on a video playing with this giant King Cobra. Yes, you read that right! A toddler fearlessly handles with the vicious reptile.

In a video clip that has gone viral on the internet like a wildfire, the boy can be seen fearlessly handling the giant King Cobra. The footage is both astonishing and frightening, as the toddler confidently grasps the snake by its tail, wearing a smile as if it is normal for him. The enormous serpent, visibly agitated, expands its hood in anger while standing mid-air half the size of the boy. People can also be seen in the clip standing and watching the boy playing with the snake.

Watch How The Toddler Handles The King Cobra

The clip was share on Twitter by user Subhash Chandra NS wit the caption, “#SixYearOLdVirajPrashanth from #SirsiInUttaraKannada handling #KingCobra-#TheLargestVenomousSnake in the world.”

King Cobra

The king cobra holds the distinction of being one of the most venomous snakes and one of the longest venomous reptiles. With lengths ranging from 10 to 12 feet and weighing up to 20 pounds (9 kg), an adult king cobra can physically “stand up” and make eye contact with a fully grown person, as stated by National Geographic. The potent neurotoxin delivered in a single bite is sufficient to fatally harm 20 individuals.

The clip which was shared three days back has garnered over 5,000 views and received several likes. The video of the toddler playing with the king cobra has received mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some expressed their worries, while others called for the little boy’s parents to be booked.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Very dangerous…. It’s one of the fastest too and could have turned and bit him in a second…. Who is the snake rescue guy here with him???” commented a Twitter user.

“King cobra is probably 3X 6yr old Viraj’s height,” commented the second user.

“Most stupid thing to do…. Whoever allowed this should be jailed,” the third said.

“Some kind of a joke? Who trained him to do this? Is he mature enough to handle it?” questioned another.

