Home

Viral

Little Boy Solves Difficult Riddle With Finesse: Watch

Little Boy Solves Difficult Riddle With Finesse: Watch

Riddles and quizzes are a fun way to boost our brain power.

Given the age of the boy and how he solved the puzzle without showing any sign of stress is praiseworthy.

Child Prodigy: Riddles and quizzes are not only a positive challenge for our mental faculties but also a fun way to boost our brain power. They appear to be very difficult, even impossible to solve but with a little application of astuteness they can be solved.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a young girl stretching a piece of thread between the thumbs of her hands and a circular object passing through it, i.e., the circular object is concentric on the thread. The little boy, after a few deliberations and thinking, pulls out the object, leaving the girl amazed.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: Master.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Trending Now

Given the age of the boy and how he solved the puzzle without showing any sign of stress is praiseworthy. This also proves that no matter how difficult or even impossible they might appear, riddles are a very smart way to exercise our brains and have fun at the same time.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

‏不 حامد عبدالرحمن التوحيد ‏不 @Hamed_Altawheed: My childhood 😇

El Conductor @E_smoggeruch: 😳🤔🙈

💕Dᥱᥲr❁ @love_you_Dears: it’s not a mastery. it’s a simple trick. if u see this video in slow motion then u can find that trick. i have perform the same trick many times.🤣🤣🤣

Nadeem Ajmal @Nadeem92174949: 🤗🤗🤗

Ak47 @im_abhay4u: 😂😂😂😂I knew that trick

Amanda Mishleau @AmandaMishleau: Pure genius!!🤯

Ralf Khayal @KhayalRalf: I know this old trick

Stefan Zweig @StefanZweig_EU: That’s topologically impossible.

Denisa Bartose @0820Denisa: Wow, simply a genius.

Kim Ensigne @EnsigneKim: WOW! The look on her face! LMAO!

Leyequois @leyequois: yeah, nowadays I doubt I would be able to do something like that, not that fast, when I was a kid(round 25 years from now… ouch that hurts to say) my grandma used to buy me those metal twist brain teaser thingies and I loved to do those… gosh I need to get some and practice

Sir Goke @Adeobawale: Left side was the joker.

The Hammer @TheHammer77777: Hahaha, so funny that look on that girls face…first expression “what is he doing???” and just after he pulls the ring out…”short circuit in head” 🤣🤣🤣

Leyequois @leyequois: yeah, nowadays I doubt I would be able to do something like that, not that fast, when I was a kid(round 25 years from now… ouch that hurts to say) my grandma used to buy me those metal twist brain teaser thingies and I loved to do those… gosh I need to get some and practice

Sir Goke @Adeobawale: Left side was the joker.

The Hammer @TheHammer77777: Hahaha, so funny that look on that girls face…first expression “what is he doing???” and just after he pulls the ring out…”short circuit in head” 🤣🤣🤣

Fernando Scott @Scott761ak47: Boy went smart more of that her, he went very strong on toughts.

It’s me @26ladylike: All while sucking a lollipop. 😮

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES