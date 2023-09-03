Chilling Viral Video: Little Girl Naps Peacefully With Snakes Slithering On Bed

Home

A scary video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a girl named Ariana peacefully surrounded by a multitude of snakes and pythons.

Snakes – just the name is enough to frighten most of us – are among the most mysterious and enigmatic creatures. They possess some of the deadliest venoms, and a single bite can even kill large animals. These reptiles prefer to live in the wild and usually don’t cause problems for other creatures. However, due to their mystique, some people like to keep them as pets. This is highly dangerous, and the internet is filled with videos of these pet owners showing off their snakes to gain views on social media platforms. In a similar vein, a video of a little girl sleeping on a bed with slithering snakes has gone viral on the internet, sparking both fascination and horror among viewers.

In the clip the little can be seen sleeping comfortably cuddling multiple giant snakes. The reptiles can be seen slithering next to the girl. Well the video could be a nightmare for other but for this girl its like everyday thing.

Watch How The Girl Cuddles Snakes While Sleeping

The clip was shared on Instagram by a an account named @ snakemasterexotics with the caption, “Cuddle fest alert! 🚨 Ariana has turned into the ultimate snake charmer, sharing her bed with all her slithery friends! 🛏️🐍 It’s a snuggle party, and everyone’s invited! Cozy up with your own cuddly buddy and join the fun. Just make sure to leave some room for yourself!.”

The features a girl named Ariana. Ariana really loves snakes, and you can tell because she shares lots of videos where she’s friendly and playful with different kinds of snakes.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 223,000 views and received more than 62,000 likes.

The video has caused a lot of reactions online, from people being amazed to others feeling worried. Some viewers are concerned about the danger of playing with snakes. They want everyone to understand that snakes are not toys.

In the comments, some people are asking Ariana to think about the risks of having snakes as pets. One person asked if the snakes in the video are venomous and dangerous.

Among these comments, some people can’t believe how close Ariana gets to the snakes. They find it hard to imagine doing something like that, even in their dreams. One person said, “Oh no, I can’t even think of doing it in my dreams.”

