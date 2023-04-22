Home

Little Girl Defies Her Young Age As She Plays Table Tennis Like A Pro: Watch

Viral Video: Many sportspersons select their field during their childhood or adolescence and that is when they set their goals according to the severity and time required to master that sport. But there are some who identify their talent very early or others like their parents and teachers who then put them under the right tutelage. And then they start at a very young age and master that particular sport or game at an early stage in their career.

This video shows a little girl playing table tennis opposite a young man and she is showing a wonderful display of her skills.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “Future Champ”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The way this small girl is playing then there is no doubt that she will validate the caption.

Right from the service, she is showing immense prowess and grip. She has good footwork and balance and the stretch of the arm is almost full. With more training, practice, and time, she looks all set to be a great player, a champion.

The video has received a good response from the users. Sharing a few comments here.

Bubba Gucci @bubbagucci: We outta surrender now

Big Tasty @MattWal72914850: Let’s see her backhand. I’m kidding.

M.d Baloch @zbaloch: Wow ! MashaAllah

Mhdshl @mhdshl7: She is already a champion. I would say she is rather a future legend.

Charlie @charlie271203: Waww

Ortego Jimmie @JimmieOrtego: Last name is Gump

