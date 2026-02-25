Home

Viral

Little girl gets Junior Princess title after being body shamed, and internet is loving it | Watch viral video

Viral video: The underconfident girl receives 'junior Princess' award from Maven Ms Plus Size India winner, which leaves her with a big smile. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @anjibernbjj (videograb)

Viral News: When trolling begins at a fragile age in our society, a viral video is being widely appreciated as it shows how a woman helped the little girl to embrace how she looks. Anjali B. Gupta, Maven Ms Plus Size India winner, met a little girl at a school who looked uncomfortable, ashamed, and underconfident for being ‘large’. The video stated that the girl’s voice was shaking when she recalled how her peers made fun of her. At this, Gupta instantly called the little girl and gave her a warm hug. She later goes ahead to crown her with the ‘Junior Princess’, which instantly brings a smile to her face. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a little girl standing in front of everyone in the school to talk about how everyone made fun of her because she looked ‘large’. The woman instantly called her and hugged her gently. She tried to counsel her as much as possible until the girl could confidently smile.

Later, she crowned her with the ‘Junior Princess’ award. The little one is instantly seen smiling at being called so. The crowd is heard cheering loudly for her.

When we often talk about body positivity, it’s a hard pill to swallow that there are still such cases where girls are made to feel inferior about their looks and judged for not fitting into the ‘societal norms’. It’s essential to understand that everyone has a different body structure and what matters is the heart within.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali B. Gupta (@anjibernbjj)

The viral video was shared on Instagram with the caption whose essence was such that Anjali B. Gupta, Maven Ms Plus Size India Winner met a little girl who was teased for being big. She added, “Being Maven Ms. Plus Size India is all about advocating for those who don’t have a chance to speak up for themselves. I hope her inner glow shines bright and that her school mates and everyone around see her in a different light.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented that how the woman had healed the little one’s traumas by giving her the crown. Another user talked about how this issue is difficult to end in India and that the society hardly cares what goes inside the mind of a child who goes through such bullying.

People in the comments thanked the woman for embracing the moment so beautifully.

