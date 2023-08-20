Home

Little Girl Goes On Sticker Planting Spree In Car, And On Daddy’s Face: Watch

Little Girl And Daddy: It is a blessing to be a parent, especially when the child is a girl because they are born with an amazing sense of awareness and they are much more receptive to the world around them. The bond between a father and daughter has always been celebrated across the world and it is a popular belief that girls are much closer and more attached to their fathers and vice versa.

The video that we are sharing here with you shows the same. A small girl is sitting in the front passenger seat placing stickers all over the dashboard. The camera pans towards the driver’s seat and her dad looks back into the camera. His face too is covered with stickers. No prizes for guessing who did it!

Watch The Video Below

Being the father of a daughter. 😂pic.twitter.com/mSn8W4RufE — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 19, 2023

The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “Being the father of a daughter. 😂”

The looks on the face of the man say a lot and it cannot be denied that he is enjoying every moment of his daughter’s antics.

It has been observed that somehow the toughest of men just meltdown when they are with their kids and love to get involved in their playful frolics.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Baz @BizBaz777: Bro is the sticker collector

Figen @TheFigen_: 😂

Januki @JANUKIGaming: No booster seat, no seat belt and in the front, WOW.

Jakey78 @Mainiacbrat: Yep. This Mom & Grandmom came looking for this comment

Watthexe @Watthexe0815: Thanks

Karata @karatademada: Dad life

Lillian Fuentes @lillijo13: Where is her seat belt DAD?

Tychero Asteri @tychero: I was thinking the same thing

Rpntmari @rpntmari: This is adorable 🙂

Cynthia Williams @RedForever176: I posted it once and got a diatribe back about the feminization of men! Some people just have no sense of humor at all.

Digitallandbroker.eth 💙⭕️🐸 @RegtheeReal: She kept right on with applying stickers despite his mood..🤣🤣

April @eth_whyte: This is so cute 😍😍😂

NFT DOCTOR 🏥@j_jpegs: Awwwn awesome

DIKSHA @Tiredrcbfan: Cute🥰

April @eth_whyte: Can’t wait for my daughter to this is my Truck😍🥰

Sharlene @soulitude727: Awwww… I love this! 🤗

Milo Nowhere @MiloNowhere: This is definitely my life. 🙄

💋💄💅🏾👠@WhyNot1913: So stickers everywhere.

Phoenix Ranger🦾🎒@darhtch: daughter are lovely

Thor | Kirito @Thorshammergems: Haha lovely

cocodabarber.eth 🇸🇻 @Cocodabarber: I go thru that everytime I buy my princess stickers 😆

👑Helen of Troy🌹👑@helenadamma: Girls easily get away with stuffs while with dad 😂😂😂

Mohit Mehta @indian_pitta: It’s one of the most creative and cutest thing.

JohnnyCinco.algo @Johnnycinco723: Lmao

A Short Story About Love and Life @LandGwithstyle: That’s so pretty

Bi$hup™️ @BishupH: It’s called being a great dad 🙃

