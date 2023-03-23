Home

Little Girl Greets Kerala Cop in Viral Video And Desi Indians Send Virtual Blessings – Watch

Viral Video: Little girls can brighten up any place with their adorable, playful antics. Recently, a video of a little greeting Kerala police is going viral on the internet. The video, which Kerala Police posted on their official Instagram handle, showed the young child strolling around a police jeep in an orange dress and smiling at the camera. She rushed toward a police officer who is chatting with another man. She gave the policeman a sweet salute, and he returned it. The girl then quickly ran back laughing as she saw the officer smiling back. The caption on the viral video (translated to English) read, “Loving greetings from the little girl… 😍🥰#keralapolice.”

The little’s girl’s mother quickly reacted to the viral video and wrote, “My baby is ❤🔥❤🔥nehakutty😘😘she is saluting the circle inspector shree biju sir poovar coastal police station😊😊😊.”

The viral video received immense love and admiration from internet users. Desis dropped heart emojis for the little girl saluting the officers. One of the users wrote, “Lets god bless her and wishing her to be a lady IPS, Lady subinspector, lady CPO etc…….”Another user wrote, “Ha kuttiyude smile priceless 🤩.” The third one said, “Congrats Kerala Police really nice heart touching video.” Many users sent their virtual blessing to the little girl in the viral video.

Nothing can compare to the heroism and selfless deeds of police officers who risk their lives to protect the nation. BUT, this random act of kindness recently made a police officer smile, and the internet is an aww! The viral video shared by Kerala Police 2 days ago has over 400K views, 59.5K likes and 359 comments.

What are your thoughts about this viral video of a little girl greeting a police officer from Kerala?

