Little girl’s innocence to grow ‘toffee tree’ wins hearts, watch viral video

The video of a little girl planting toffees to grow a tree goes viral. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral news: Life as a child is extremely simple. It’s because the imagination of little munchkins is limitless. It has no boundaries, as children aren’t aware of what’s practically possible and what’s not. In one such viral news story, a video is grabbing a lot of attention as the child plants toffees in the soil, with the anticipation of growing a ‘toffee tree.’ The simple innocence of the baby is circulating all over social media as she also says that she’ll also water around the area for the tree to grow. You can watch the viral video here.

Child’s innocence to plant a ‘toffee tree’

The viral video features the innocent mindset of the child. It shows that a child is planting toffees inside the ground. She also says that she’ll keep watering the region on a daily basis so that a ‘toffee tree’ can grow. The clip is going viral as it highlights the innocence and hope of the little girl, who anticipates growing a tree from the planted toffees.

It has struck a chord online as people related to the video in their own ways. With many saying that the childlike innocence is unmatchable, others appreciated her for being hopeful, without knowing if the outcome she’s thinking about is practical or not.

The video was shared by an Instagram account, growing_vartika and has garnered over 2 million views and nearly 102,000 likes.

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the positive video with red hearts, and many said the child is “cute,” “lovely,” “innocent,” and “beautiful.” One user commented, “True mental development,” and another commented, “She is a future positional trader.”

The third user wrote, “Hope is exactly what pushes us forward,” as the little girl hopes to grow a ‘toffee tree’ without knowing it’s not possible.

Another comment read, “Jokes apart, but remove the plastic wrapper,” highlighting the concern about the environment.

One user related to the viral video and wrote, “I did this in my childhood too.”

