Little Girl Uses Dad’s Face And T-Shirt As Canvas, Watch The Result

The video shows the bond between a father and a daughter.

It is a special bond that can be least described as extraordinary.

Father-Daughter Bond: Our children are our most valuable assets whom we treasure and bring them up with utmost care. During their growing up years, they want to learn and try new things, especially with their parents around them.

Here in this video, we can see a very small girl trying her hand at drawing. As the video suggests, she started with her dad’s face and then moved on to his t-shirt as her drawing sheet.

The look on the car’s face in the background tells it all.

Watch The Video Here

Being the father of a daughter. pic.twitter.com/584bXg9jlg — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 5, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “Being the father of a daughter. ”

It has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

WrexhamAFC -presented by the Giraffe Kings Network @George_Norrath: Cat: “God no, I’m next, aren’t I?”

Figen @TheFigen_:

SJ Sun Deal @sjsundeal: DM please

Sol Ami @SedaaSol: The Cat looks terrified it`s next !

Figen @TheFigen_:

Gary Russell @CookItUp_BBQ: Daughters are the single nice thing in humanity

Figen @TheFigen_: Totally agree 🙂

Karata @karatademada: Father / Daughter bond is real

Vishal @VishalMalvi_: Look at the cat’s expression

Christina Nelson @Chrihsteenuh: The Cat…

Slacker Network : Mau: The Memecoin Killer ™️ @Slacker_Network: He is the coloring book

Nona_Quotes @Nona_Quotes: The cat face

Arcane @mankindlost:

Elise @EClareish: That cat looks terrified that he’s next. He says, “I’m never fathering kittens”

TJ Sharp @TJSharp17: The cat looks horrified!

Manuel @ManuelNFTs: I don’t think the cat is ready for a design too.

chris mate @ChrisLXXXVI: The cat lol

ッ @paperinashes27: @Dr_ICU22

IamKristy @Kristyann39: That cat’s face says it all

@Chodecka: The look on that kitty’s face!

JayTechTV  @TheRealJTV4K60: @1985Leverett

Kitsudōte ❍ @kitsudote: Great to see her creativity being supported 🙂 Also, look at the cats face

Shikhar @ViewFromShikhar: Making life colourful

Zik! @HrfPhoenixgold: @iam__temmyy comman see something

Omo Ure @iam__temmyy: The man has given up completely

Serge Adam @SergeMUFC: @BayFay1

Rob P @CryppelCrypto: Totally recognize the feeling

Pharaoh @Ugochukwu_96: It’s the cat’s expression for me The guy is like, “Oh my God! I am next ”

Arleigh @ArleighMaria: The ring on the hand is very well drawn.

Tonya @tonya15348: ❤️❤️❤️

️Rhames & Nas fam @B_L_Rhames: What a CATastrophe fam

McCoy @chrisamccoy: haha, too true

مريم الياسي @ma_bint:

T.G.D (Colombe Metamorphoses) @Ea_Christina: The cat’s facial expression—priceless, !!

Bin @Bin93824193: Being dad must be patient

Susan @PinkArtist5:

ℯℯ ♎️@miss_vee562: She’s an artist what can you say

@4guardian_angel: Subscribed

Valerie @catonashland: The cat has a shocked expression on its face.

Basquiat-Plath @m_kobene: And then there’s a cat

GhostDaddy_$CSPR is @GhostDaddy81: That cat scarred AF.

indian007r.lens | Indian007r.eth |Indian007r.bnb @Indian007R: daughters or sons all r precious to the parents

Edward @ufointernet: I’m a bit more worried about what the dad is watching ? How can this be more interesting than actually playing with his daughter…

Marc Benipayo @BenipayoMarc: Thanks for sharing bro.

Sherilyn @sinequanun: The cats reaction is priceless

Kearstin Horn @feel_the_static: That cat though

Johnathan @jOhnAthAnmAsmAr: That cat!!! Haha!,

DerrickPr0x @derrickpr0x: Contraceptive video, I have my face like that cat…

