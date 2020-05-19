Washington: With around 1.5 million cases of Coronavirus, the US remains the worst affected country in the world and now has almost a third of the world’s total Covid-19 cases. In such a scenario, millions of Americans are helping on the front lines of the crisis, and among them are Girl Scouts from Maryland, who are making a contribution in their own small ways. Also Read - Will Donate Ventilators to Friends in India, Tweets Donald Trump, Says India, US Will Beat The Enemy Together

On Friday, President Donald Trump honoured one such little warrior named Sravya Annappareddy, an Indian-American girl, for donating cookies to nurses and firefighters and sending personalized greeting cards to healthcare workers.

10-year-old Sravya is a Girl Scouts Troop member and a fourth-grade student at the Hanover Hills Elementary School in Maryland. Her parents are from Andhra Pradesh.

“The men and women we honor today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild,” The Washington Times quoted the president as saying.

As per the report, Girl Scouts Laila Khan, Lauren Matney and Sravya of Troop 744 in Elkridge, Maryland, donated 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to local doctors, nurses and firefighters. They also wrote 200 personalised cards for health care workers.

“While we are honoured that our troop was invited to be here today, we know that we are just part of the millions of other children out there that are doing amazing things to support their communities, their friends and their families. It is a privilege to be here representing all of them,” said Khan, who represented the troop.