Washington: Last month, social media went into a tizzy after Canadian singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, revealed that they named their newborn son X AE A-12. Following the announcement, the couple was inundated with questions regarding the pronunciation and meaning behind the unconventional name! Also Read - No Less Complicated: Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Baby's Name And It No Longer is X Æ A-12

Now, in an interview with Bloomberg, the singer revealed she calls her newborn ”Little X.”

The 32-year-old singer opened up on Instagram about the change the couple made to their child’s name on last Sunday, given that it reportedly wouldn’t be accepted legally in the state of California.

The baby’s name is now written X Æ A-Xii, substituting in the Roman numerals signifying ’12’ so as to comply with Californian law.

Previously, family law attorney David Glass told People magazine that while the original name is technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names.

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their son on May 4. After the name created quite a buzz, she took to Twitter and explained the X represents “the unknown variable” and “AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

However, when Musk participated in a recent episode of ”The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he said X is spoken “like the letter” while “the ”AE” is pronounced like ”ash.””

Musk also claimed it was Grimes who “mostly came up with the name.”

(With Agency inputs)