‘Live’ Snail In Salad Ordered On Swiggy, Dead Cockroach In Fried Rice On Zomato; Food Delivery Apps React

Two complaints of the major food delivery orders has been reported where there was a 'live snail' in salad ordered by Swiggy and a 'dead cockroach' in fried rice by Zomato in two different orders. Know all about it..

Snail In Salad, Cockroach In Fried Rice

New Delhi: Online food delivery is extremely common and in today’s times, it is very easy and helpful for people to order their favourite dishes, from their favourite restaurants. However, there have been several cases where the customers have got wrong orders and/or their orders have had insects. In a recent news update, there has been a grave error in the food delivery orders from the two biggest food delivery applications – Swiggy and Zomato. A Bengaluru man has complained of a ‘live snail’ in his salad which was ordered from Swiggy and in a separate update, a Bengaluru woman found a ‘dead cockroach’ in the fried rice ordered by Zomato. Know more about it..

Bengaluru Man Finds ‘Live Snail’ In Salad

In an extremely disturbing incident, a Bengaluru man has complained to Swiggy as he got a salad which had a live snail. The Bengaluru man Dhavan Singh took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known was Twitter) and Reddit and posted a video of the snail in his salad. With the video, he wrote “Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this sh*t doesn’t happen to others… Bengaluru folks take note.” To this, Swiggy responded and said, “Hi Dhaval. That is terrible. Please help us with the order ID, so we can look into it.” It was at this point that the original poster further disclosed, “Customer care is not even offering full refund lol. Forget ensuring anything else… Even the drink was incorrect btw.”

Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!@SwiggyCares do whatever you can to ensure this shit doesn’t happen to others…

Blr folks take note

Ughhhhh pic.twitter.com/iz9aCsJiW9 — Dhaval singh (@Dhavalsingh7) December 15, 2023

Bengaluru Woman Finds Dead Cockroach In Fried Rice

In another similar incident from Bengaluru, a woman discovered a dead cockroach in the chicken fried rice that she had ordered using the delivery app Zomato. She said, “I ordered chicken fried rice in Zomato from restaurant “TAPRI BY THE CORNER”. I got cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution.” Zomato issued an apology and said, “That’s really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling. Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?”

@deepigoyal @jagograhakjago @zomato

I orderd chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurent “TAPRI BY THE CORNER”. I got cockroach in my food.

Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution. #Zomato #FoodSafety” pic.twitter.com/f0JEqpKNSJ — Harshitha (@Harshit99115881) December 12, 2023

Netizens have also reacted to these incidents separately and have expressed their disgust.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.