By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Live WORM In Sandwich: Woman Passenger Discovers Some Crawling In Meal On Indigo Flight
Kushboo Gupta shared a video on Instagram capturing the unsettling sight of worm crawling in the sandwich.
Live Worm In Sandwich: A distressing and stomach-churning incident occurred on an IndiGo flight, where a woman found a live worm wriggling in the sandwich served to her during the journey. Kushboo Gupta, who is a public health professional and dietitian, described the incident as her ‘worst experience’ with the airline. Kushboo was served a vegetarian sandwich on the IndiGo flight bound from Delhi to Mumbai. She had pre-booked her meal with the flight ticket. The woman took to social media and shared her distressing experience on an IndiGo flight, slamming the airline for its alleged decline in food quality and service standards.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.