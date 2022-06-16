New Delhi: A lizard was reportedly found in a meal served at the prominent Sagar Ratna outlet in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. Following the incident, a team of food and safety officials visited the Sagar Ratna outlet and collected samples from the meal.Also Read - Yuck! Dead Lizard Found in Cold Drink at Ahmedabad McDonald’s, Outlet Sealed After Video Goes Viral | Watch

The concerned authorities said the samples were sent to a food testing lab and reports will arrive in next 15 days. “Soon after receiving information, a team of food and safety officials visited the Sagar Ratna outlet and collected samples from the meal in which the lizard was found. The samples have been sent to a food testing lab and reports will arrive in next 15 days. Thereafter, action will be taken as per rules,” a health department was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"A video of the incident was shared by a Twitter user who claimed the "lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura". "Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made sample seized by food health Dept. Chd. @KirronKherBJP," the user tweeted.

Meanwhile, an Elante spokesperson issued an official statement and said “hygiene and safety of patrons is of utmost importance” and necessary action will be taken to avoid such incidents.

“The hygiene and safety of patrons is of utmost importance and we will take all necessary steps to ensure incidents like these can be avoided and will assist the authorities in a thorough food safety audit in the food court,” the spokesperson said.