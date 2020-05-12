New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister announced that he will be addressing the nation at 8 pm tonight, the country went into a speculation mode with many people believing that the lockdown period is going to get extended. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 on Cards? 'Jan se Lekar Jag Tak' in Focus as PM Modi Set to Address Nation at 8 PM

Notably, this will be PM Modi’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19. His address will come a day after he chaired his fifth meeting with the Chief Ministers over the issue of the lockdown extension.

In his virtual meet with chief ministers yesterday, PM Modi had said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity.

Meanwhile, as the nation waits with bated breath for the BIG announcement, Twitter is busy doing what it does best: Making memes!

A flurry of jokes and memes have taken over Twitter, with #Lockdown4.0 becoming the top trend. Here are the best ones, which will surely make you laugh:

#PMModi to address the Nation🇮🇳 today at 8PM..

Mitron kya hone wala hai any guess??🤔#Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/cip2LThsrs — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhi_Mishraji) May 12, 2020

Me waiting for 8PM just to listen to modiji's speech#PMModi #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/Ca1sfJtAVq — Aditya dhar dwivedi (@adityaddwivedi) May 12, 2020

#Lockdown4

Modiji:- I will address the nation tonight at 8 PM. Me- pic.twitter.com/N1AWOI2TvP — 🇮🇳jinesh shah (jinu)🇮🇳 (@shahjinesh620) May 12, 2020

Modiji thinking about tasks for public during upcoming lockdown #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/LeR5FEBBjA — meme_e_ria (@meme_e_ria) May 12, 2020

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown will conclude on May 17 and whether it would get extended or not, will be known to us in a short while.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday today crossed the 70,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll jumped to 2,293,