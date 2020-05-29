New Delhi: As lockdown 4.0 nears its end, speculations are rife on whether there would be yet another phase of restrictions. As it seems now, Lockdown 5.0 is inevitable, given the rising number of cases. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 Guideline Likely by Tomorrow, Shutdown to be Extended by 15 More Days; Here's How it May Look Like
Talking about the issue, BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the coronavirus-induced lockdown is likely to be extended in its existing form, maybe by 15 more days. Many state chief ministers too are in favour of lockdown extension and have conveyed the same to Union home minister Amit Shah.
However, lockdown 5.0, which will reportedly be in place from June 1 to June 15, will be more state-centric and state governments will take the final call on what to allow and what not.
In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi, on March 24, had announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.
India overtook Turkey and became ninth country to report the most number of coronavirus cases in the world, according to John Hopkins University.