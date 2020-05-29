New Delhi: As lockdown 4.0 nears its end, speculations are rife on whether there would be yet another phase of restrictions. As it seems now, Lockdown 5.0 is inevitable, given the rising number of cases. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 Guideline Likely by Tomorrow, Shutdown to be Extended by 15 More Days; Here's How it May Look Like

Talking about the issue, BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the coronavirus-induced lockdown is likely to be extended in its existing form, maybe by 15 more days. Many state chief ministers too are in favour of lockdown extension and have conveyed the same to Union home minister Amit Shah.

However, lockdown 5.0, which will reportedly be in place from June 1 to June 15, will be more state-centric and state governments will take the final call on what to allow and what not.

Meanwhile, as speculations started flying after the possible extension, social media did what it does best! Taking the refuge of humour, a lot of memes and jokes were churned online:

Here are some of them:

Me : Waiting for lockdown to get over

Modi ji: mitron lockdown 5.0 1 June se lagu hoga

Me : 😔👇#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/6C5h20JUJc — lost_soul 🥀 (@agirlnamed_rj) May 29, 2020

#lockdownextension

govt are ready for announcement abt lockdown 5.0 &

u are already ready for locdown 15 pic.twitter.com/S9UBhiPSD0 — Prakas𝒽 Tiwαri (@prakash__t) May 29, 2020

Me after enjoying for past to months to the lockdown….#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/KmiMz1uDap — Name Cannot be Blank (@HimanshuJcbic) May 29, 2020