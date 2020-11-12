New Delhi: In the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a lot of fake news and misinformation have surfaced on different social media websites. However, not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. Also Read - 'Lockdown' Declared Word Of The Year 2020 By Collins Dictionary

One such tweet is going viral, which claims that lockdown will be imposed again in the country from December 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, nothing of this sort has been announced by the government.

Refuting such claims on social media, the fact check wing of the Government’s Press Information Bureau said the tweet is morphed and there is no such plan under consideration as of now.

Debunking the fake news, PIB, in a tweet wrote, ”A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of #COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December #PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt.”

A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of #COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December#PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt pic.twitter.com/8Urg7ErmEH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2020

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has time and again, urged people not to share such unconfirmed reports and trust only reliable sources.