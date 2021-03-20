New Delhi: India is on the brink of completing a whole year since the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 23, 2020. Three days before its one-year anniversary, ‘Lockdown 2021’ was trending on Twitter since Saturday morning. However, in the latest COVID review meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of all states, no such indication was given that another nationwide lockdown would be imposed. PM Modi only suggested that people need to be conscious, take all required precautions like wearing masks, and following social distancing, so the second wave of COVID-19 that is emerging in many states can be controlled ASAP. He also said that the vaccination process needs to be amped up, which would make more people safe from virus. Also Read - Ban Ripped Jeans In India: MP Minister After Uttarakhand CM's Controversial Remarks

It must be noted that India on Saturday reported nearly 41,000 new COVID cases, the highest single-day spike since infections started declining in early December. The UK imposed a nationwide lockdown when a highly infectious coronavirus variant emerged there and took the daily cases to around 50,000. Whereas in India, there are a few hundred active cases of COVID variants from UK, Brazil, and South Africa. This is different from the UK, where the variant first emerged.

Since the spike in daily positive cases, several states have announced restrictions like night curfew or closure of malls and schools. People on Twitter are suspecting (and many hoping) that another lockdown would be imposed soon. The Twitterati flooded the hashtag #lockdown2021 with hilarious memes. Some drew the comparison between March 2020 and 2021 that if a lockdown would be announced it'll be like nothing has changed. Meanwhile, many students seem to be happy in the hopes that their exams could be postponed further if another lockdown would be announced. There were many Twitter users who were not happy with the trend as well. People compared what introverts would feel like if lockdown was actually to be imposed versus what extroverts and travelers who were finally getting to execute their would feel like.

Here are the funniest and most relatable memes from the trend #lockdown2021:

Extroverts after waking up and see’s #lockdown2021 is trending pic.twitter.com/JAW52yGZDv — Pratham (@Pratham01362116) March 20, 2021

#lockdown2021 is trending in India, Meanwhile me from the heart: pic.twitter.com/avhkUnTlGZ — Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) March 20, 2021

As a Student I Support #lockdown2021 😁 pic.twitter.com/xJOotpc9Wl — Kumail Akbar Bhatia كميل اكبر به‍اتيا (@Kumail_B18) March 19, 2021