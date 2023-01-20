Home

88-Year-Old Man Wins Rs 5 Crore Lottery In Punjab’s Derabassi, Was Buying Tickets For 40 Yrs

Mahant Dwarka Dass migrated from Pakistan with his family in 1947 at the age of 13. He was a frequent buyer of lottery tickets as he wanted to change things for his family and himself.

Viral news: Fortunes turned overnight for an 88-year old man in Punjab’s Derabassi who won a Rs. 5 crore lottery on Wednesday. Hailing from a modest background and popularly known as Mahant Dwarka Dass in the area, he won the Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery.

Dwarka who looks after a local dera there added that he will donate half money to the dera and will distribute equally among both his sons. “I’m feeling happy. I’ve been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my ‘Dera’,” Mahant Dwarka Dass said.

An 88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab’s Derabassi I’m feeling happy. I’ve been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my ‘Dera’: Mahant Dwarka Dass, lottery winner (19.01) pic.twitter.com/D36zgCbWrR — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

After the news became public, celebrations erupted in his area with people thronging his house to congratulate and even garland him.

Lokesh who runs lottery business in Zirakpur and sold the ticket to the family claimed that Dwarka Dass will get around Rs 3.5 crore after deduction of taxes.

“Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on Jan 16. He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 Cr. After completing the prescribed procedure, amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax,” Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director told news agency ANI.