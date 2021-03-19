Lollipop Viral Video: Every once in a while, adorable videos of children doing cute and goofy things go viral on the internet. This time, it’s a video of a small boy who has won over the hearts of social media users with his adorable antics. The 30-second video which is going viral, shows a school assembly in session, while the boy is seen standing with his eyes closed and hands joined. Viewers might think that the boy is actually engrossed in singing the prayer, ‘Itni Shakti Hume Dena.’ However, as the camera zooms in, he sneakily tries to lick a lollipop while hiding it between his palms and gives the impression that he is actually praying. The little boy seems to be thoroughly enjoying his candy, oblivious to the fact that someone might take notice. Also Read - Viral Video of Monkey Licking a Lollipop Is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today | Watch

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share the video of the boy, captioning it as, ‘Relatable. Isn’t it?’ The video clip which has amused people on the internet, is also making them nostalgic as it reminds them of their own childhood days.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on the internet and got more than 29.5K views, with several comments pouring in. Many have commented how the little boy’s innocent jugaad reminded them of their own childhood days and wrote how they also used to eat things secretly.

See a few reactions:

बचपन। साब्से हसीन दिनों में से एक हैंं वो भी क्या दिन थे । काश वो दिन लौट आतें। — Mahammad Sadab (@mahammadsadab) March 18, 2021

बची रहे मासूमियत,

बचपना कायम रहे,

बड़े होने पर,

मिठास ऐसी ना मिलेगी… — Sarita Agrawal (@sarita27agrawal) March 18, 2021

Hamara Bachpana Bhi Kuchh Esa Hi Tha😂😂😂 — Dharmik Anghan (@DharmikAnghan5) March 17, 2021

The Hindi word–Jugaad- refers to “the use of skill and imagination to find an easy solution to a problem or to fix or make something using cheap, basic items”. And the kid seems to have mastered the skill from such a young age!