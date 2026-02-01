  • Home
‘London is now third world’: Daylight jewellery store robbery in Richmond triggers racist comments | Watch viral video

The incident is reportedly from Gregory & Co, which is a family-run jewellery store in London's Richmond. The robbery happened on January 31. Scroll down to watch the video.

February 1, 2026
Image: X @ClownWorld (videograb)

Viral news: When countries are struggling to get rid of robberies at night, a viral video has shocked everyone. It’s because the clip features a robbery happening in broad daylight. What’s even more shocking is that people are seen passing by on the busy street, highlighting the audacity of the thieves. The video is reportedly from Richmond in London, and the incident took place at 10:30 am. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the video about?

The incident is reportedly from Gregory & Co, which is a family-run jewellery store in London’s Richmond. The robbery happened on January 31. The viral clip shows that the two masked individuals were all dressed in black, and they arrived suddenly. One man is seen aggressively attacking the front window of the shop. When the glass didn’t just shatter quickly as they anticipated, one of them even tried to pull it apart by using hands.

Once they could reach inside, the robbers took jewellery from the display and began to stuff it inside the blue carrier bag. The video shows that the staff members were curiously making attempts to scare the robbers and remove the valuable items. However, after the successful robbery attempt, they ran away immediately, while everyone just looked at the spot helplessly.

Viral video

The video was shared with the caption, “10:30 a.m. in Richmond, London. A jewelry store robbery in broad daylight as people watch in shock. This is the new normal.”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I stayed in Richmond for a few months after we sold our apartment in London. It was the most beautiful little town. England has fallen. There is no coming back from this,” and another user wrote, “I’ve always wanted to visit Europe, especially London. I don’t want to now.”

Some users asked questions like, “How are people just watching? What’s wrong with folk these days?” and “No one to stop them?”

Another comment read, “London is now third world.”

