Ever heard of the 'Golden Tiger'? Well, not many know that a highly rare tiger variation, called as the 'Golden Tiger' exists in India. On Saturday, a picture of the same golden tiger spotted in Kaziranga National Park in Assam went viral, leaving netizens amazed.

IFS Parveen Kaswan first shared images clicked by Wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre of the majestic Golden Tiger at the Kaziranga National Park. Though this picture was taken sometime back, the image has now gone viral after Kaswan shared it on Twitter.

Kaswan captioned the image as, ”Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. The only documentation of such a big cat in the 21st century on the planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty.”

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

He further tweeted that the animal is very rare and the golden colour is due to a “recessive gene”, which gets expressed due to extensive inbreeding.

Few were recorded in zoo. But rarely captured in wild. And in recent years this one individual. Pics taken & sent by @Mayuresh_Hendre for sharing with all. pic.twitter.com/bFPhSL0fqg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

The Golden Tiger or Golden Tabby Tiger is a rare morph of a Royal Bengal Tiger. However, unlike the Royal Bengal tiger, it has red and brown stripes and has a pale golden colour.

According to a post by Wild Karnataka, Goldie is the only recorded individual in the wild in the 21st century.