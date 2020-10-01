Dating and relationships are hard and one is bound to experience hopelessness and frustration when looking for an ideal partner. One such lonely soul is a 30-year-old man from UK’s Northamptonshire who says he hasn’t had a date in a decade! Also Read - Important we First Return to Our Old Form And Fitness: Ramandeep Singh

Fed up of the same, he decided to try something unconventional and ended up putting himself up for sale on Facebook in a desperate search for a girlfriend. In the ad posted on September 10, Alan listed himself as ‘free’ and in a ‘good/used condition’ after having no luck with traditional dating apps. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar on Inside vs Outsider Debate: He Didn't Get a Cover Page of a Film Magazine

On Facebook, the advert read: ‘Hello there ladies. I’m Alan. I’m 30 years old. I’m looking for a lovely lady to talk to, maybe more, as I got a few weddings to go to and don’t want to go alone. Lol. I tried dating sites not had any luck so thought I give this a go. Lol.’ Also Read - IPL 13, Match 14 Preview: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

And it worked! After he posted the ad, he has been inundated with messages from women across the UK. Although he got only one date so far, he is hopeful he will be able to find love soon and things will eventually work out.

“I’ve tried conventional apps like Tinder and Plenty of Fish but nothing has really happened so I went to sign up to e-Harmony. They asked me lots of questions and I suddenly thought why don’t I just advertise myself online on a bargain adverts page.