Viral News: Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday. Dorsey announced on Monday that 37-year old Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed. Notably, Agrawal began his career with Microsoft Research before moving on to R&D roles at Yahoo and AT&T Labs. He joined Twitter as a software engineer in October 2011.Also Read - Making India Proud! From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, 10 Indian-Origin CEOs Who Are Heading World's Biggest Companies

Needless to say, Indians are thrilled with the news. Now that he has become most-talked about person on the Indian internet, a section of online users are digging up his old tweets. One such old tweet of Parag on his first day as a Twitter employee is going viral.

“Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter,” Agarwal tweeted in a post dated back to October 4, 2011. The tweet actually links to a post on his Instagram account which showed a bottle of celebratory liquid along with a note placed on a desk that reads: “Welcome Parag!”

See the tweet here:

Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter http://t.co/Cd50Af93 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 3, 2011

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag Agrawal (@paraga)

Of course, there were a lot of jokes on his old tweet as desis flocked to congratulated him:

U will become Ceo One day.

Mark my words. — Rahul (@medormeme) November 29, 2021

Time travelling from the future to let you know that you will be the CEO in 10 years 🙂 Congratulations! — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) November 29, 2021

Lottery lag gyi teri bhai😅 — . (@_wanna_be_bad) November 29, 2021

11 saal me CEO ban gaye bhai !

Hum yaha abhitak TEAM LEADER Nahi bane !😭😭😭😭 — मुंबईचा शिवसैनिक ❁ (@shivsainik007) November 29, 2021

Agrawal, now the youngest CEO in the S&P 500, recounted how he joined the company a decade ago, when there were barely 1,000 employees and expressed his gratitude towards Jack Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship. “Thank you, Jack. I’m honoured and humbled. And I’m grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship,” the new CEO wrote.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

“I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While, it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me…I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and exciting opportunities ahead of us,” he said.