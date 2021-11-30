Viral News: Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday. Dorsey announced on Monday that 37-year old Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed. Notably, Agrawal began his career with Microsoft Research before moving on to R&D roles at Yahoo and AT&T Labs. He joined Twitter as a software engineer in October 2011.Also Read - Making India Proud! From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, 10 Indian-Origin CEOs Who Are Heading World's Biggest Companies
Needless to say, Indians are thrilled with the news. Now that he has become most-talked about person on the Indian internet, a section of online users are digging up his old tweets. One such old tweet of Parag on his first day as a Twitter employee is going viral.
“Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter,” Agarwal tweeted in a post dated back to October 4, 2011. The tweet actually links to a post on his Instagram account which showed a bottle of celebratory liquid along with a note placed on a desk that reads: “Welcome Parag!”
See the tweet here:
Of course, there were a lot of jokes on his old tweet as desis flocked to congratulated him:
Agrawal, now the youngest CEO in the S&P 500, recounted how he joined the company a decade ago, when there were barely 1,000 employees and expressed his gratitude towards Jack Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship. “Thank you, Jack. I’m honoured and humbled. And I’m grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship,” the new CEO wrote.
“I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While, it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me…I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and exciting opportunities ahead of us,” he said.