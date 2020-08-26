Apple is set to open its third outlet in Singapore and this time, it will be the world’s first floating retail store at Marina Bay Sands here. According to a report in the local website Today, the new Apple store will be housed in a sphere floating on Marina Bay. Also Read - Apple Becomes World's First Ever $2 Trillion Company in Market Value

“We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions,” said the description on Apple’s web page for the retail location.

“It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you”.

Here are some pictures going viral on Twitter, mesmerising users:

Here's what it takes to install an Apple logo onto a glass sphere over the water in the middle of the night. Crafty work. Photos from Marina Bay Sands courtesy of Shawn Peh: pic.twitter.com/PHJkaCG1rF — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) August 24, 2020

Swung by Marina Bay Sands on my way home today to check out the new Apple Store. A double rainbow appeared just as I was getting a shot from the other side of the marina pic.twitter.com/8iTXSfoiA7 — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) August 24, 2020

Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store in the world that floats on the water, is opening soon in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/o3jMGTP9EH — Apple 🅙 (@appleparody_usa) August 24, 2020

World’s first “floating” Apple store opening soon at Marina Bay, Singapore 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/oaXm3KlwBt — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) August 25, 2020

Say hello to the world’s first floating Apple Store! #OpeningSoon pic.twitter.com/huWWZUDXC2 — Yafiq Yusman (@Yaphickleminded) August 24, 2020

Apple opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017. Its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year.

Apple Orchard Road was also the first Apple store to open in South-east Asia, according to reports. The new store is Apple’s 512th location worldwide.