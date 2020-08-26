Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a video of the Sun Temple located in Modhera, Gujarat and said it looked “iconic on a rainy day”. Also Read - PM Modi Feeds Peacocks at His Residence During Morning Walk. Watch Viral Video

“Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day,” the Prime Minister tweeted. A 55-second video has been posted with the tweet showing water cascading down steps of the temple which eventually flow into the reservoir.

Watch it here:

Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧! Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

The Sun Temple of Modhera is situated near river Pushpavati, and is the legacy of the Solanki rulers, as per the official website of Gujarat Tourism.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, amassing more than 1 million views and mesmerizing netizens, who are praising this iconic beauty.

One user wrote, ”Wow… Simply Amazing!! Thanks Prime Minister Modi for Showcasing the brilliant architecture of Our Temples.”

