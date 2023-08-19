Home

AI Reimagines Lord Shiva Performing Tandava In Viral Video

Using the AI tool, the artist superimposed the image of Lord Shiva onto the famous classical dancer Drubo Sarkar, who executed the Shiva Tandava with unparalleled grace.

AI Reimagines Lord Shiva Performing Tandava In Viral Video. Photo: Instagram @Psycadelic Art

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seamlessly integrated into almost every workplace, significantly aiding people in their daily tasks. These tools assist people in lightening their workloads. From aiding children in solving mathematical problems to crafting complex computer programs, AI tools have emerged as exceptional work companions. Not only have these tools opened an entirely new dimension of creativity for artists, but they have also freed artists from limitations. With these tools, artists have no boundaries and can create any artwork they desire, and they can do so in significantly less time. In a similar vein, an artist has employed an AI tool to create an extraordinary video depicting Lord Shiva performing the Tandava in an unprecedented manner. The outcome has taken the internet by storm, rapidly going viral.

Using the AI tool, the artist superimposed the image of Lord Shiva onto the famous classical dancer Drubo Sarkar, who executed the Shiva Tandava with unparalleled grace. The result is so astonishing that it resembles Lord Shiva himself performing the Tandava.

Watch The Amazing Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

The clip was shared on Instagram by the artist named Psycadelic Art with a brief caption about Shiva Tandava.

‘Shiva Tandava, often referred to as the “Shiva’s Dance of Creation,” is a powerful and iconic dance form associated with Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology. It is said to symbolize the cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction. The dance is believed to be performed by Lord Shiva to the rhythm of the cosmic drum, signifying his control over the universe’s eternal rhythm. The Tandava has various interpretations and styles, ranging from the tranquil Ananda Tandava to the fierce Rudra Tandava. It’s a profound representation of cosmic balance and the dynamic forces of existence,” read the caption.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. The post has also prompted users to share their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users praised the Ai artist and the classical dancer for creating such a wonderful video.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Waoo thank you so much 😊 🙏,” an Instagram Uses thanked the artist for the video.

“This is what I call effective use of tech 👏 👌 👏👏😍,” the second user said.

“Shivv ThaaNDavaM 🕉️🤍🪄,” commented the third user.

“Waw har har mahadev🙏🏻🚩,” said the fourth.

“Bro this is something else 🔥,” said another.

“for a moment I just thought it’s him 🔱,” stated an Instagram user, while praising the artist.

‘Har Har Mahadeb 🙏🔱,” commented a user.

“Mind blowing 👏👏👏👏,” commented another.

