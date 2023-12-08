Home

Viral

Hanuman Temple Deities Adorned In Woollen Clothes In Bhopal As Winter Intensifies

Hanuman Temple Deities Adorned In Woollen Clothes In Bhopal As Winter Intensifies

Deities were adorned in woollen clothes in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal as winter intensifies in the city.

Hanuman Temple Deities Adorned In Woollen Clothes In Bhopal As Winter Intensifies

Bhopal: For some people, gods and idols mean nothing, while for others, they mean everything. It all depends on devotion. Worshipping gods’ idols is a way for people to connect with the almighty. For some, the love and devotion are so intense that they start treating the idols as living beings, offering food and taking care of them just like living beings.A similar incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where idols of gods have been dressed in warm clothes at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple to protect the deities from the chilling air of the winter s eason.

Trending Now

In the video shared by ANI, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Shiva, among other deities, can be seen donning shawls and other warm clothes inside the Hanuman temple.

You may like to read

Watch Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.