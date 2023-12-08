By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Hanuman Temple Deities Adorned In Woollen Clothes In Bhopal As Winter Intensifies
Deities were adorned in woollen clothes in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal as winter intensifies in the city.
Bhopal: For some people, gods and idols mean nothing, while for others, they mean everything. It all depends on devotion. Worshipping gods’ idols is a way for people to connect with the almighty. For some, the love and devotion are so intense that they start treating the idols as living beings, offering food and taking care of them just like living beings.A similar incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where idols of gods have been dressed in warm clothes at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple to protect the deities from the chilling air of the winter s eason.
In the video shared by ANI, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Shiva, among other deities, can be seen donning shawls and other warm clothes inside the Hanuman temple.
