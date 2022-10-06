Viral News: It’s the festive season in India and brands are going all out to attract customers through lucrative offers and discounts. With the sale season on, customers are also flocking to shopping websites to get their hands on a good deal. With so many orders, mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving bizarre items instead of the gadgets they ordered. However, one man was lucky enough to get an upgraded version of the phone he ordered. A customer was pleasantly surprised when he received an iPhone 14, instead of iPhone 13. What luck!Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Dances With The Bride On Her Wedding Day, Internet Loves The Sweet Moment | Watch

Twitter user Ashwin Hegde tweeted that one of his followers ordered an iPhone-13 from Flipkart but received an iPhone-14 instead. He shared a screenshot of the phone order and wrote, “One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13.” Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Girl Plays Piano Lying Upside Down, Incredible Talent Wows The Internet | Watch

MAN RECEIVES iPHONE 14 INSTEAD OF iPHONE 13: SEE TWEET

One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ — Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch

The tweet has gone viral, and many couldn’t believe the man’s luck. One man poked fun at Apple and wrote, “iPhone 13 and 14 are so similar that Flipkart mistook 14 as 13 and delivered that instead of the 13 that he had ordered.” A second hailed his luck and wrote, “Lucky guy iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13. They make mistakes like this and to manage the loss others are forced to stay with defective products.” Another commented, “I wanna be this lucky in life.”

Some others said that the customer should practice honesty and return the phone. A third user wrote, “He should return it. Will face legitimacy issue when claiming any type of warranty.”

UNO reversal on Flipkart. Well deserved! https://t.co/hIkajn0YxK — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 5, 2022

Lottery lag gayi bhai saab ki. https://t.co/kEzoTmwG1T — ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ ಚಿಪಳೂಣಕರ 🇮🇳 (@ChiplunkarVish) October 6, 2022

Even flipkart couldn’t differentiate between the 2 models 🤣 🤣 https://t.co/XWk2jfiA7V — Arjun_Palwai (@Nameis_Dhruva) October 5, 2022

The iPhone 13 costs around 60k, and the iPhone 14 costs between Rs 80K and 1 lakh.