Home

Viral

Love Eating Cashew Nuts? This Video Might Just Make You Go Wow

Love Eating Cashew Nuts? This Video Might Just Make You Go Wow

In her latest video, food vlogger Saloni Bothra shows the processing of cashew nuts in Assam. The video went viral in a short span of time.

Cashew nuts can be considered one of the most delicious dry fruits in the world. These white nuts can be used as snacks, as well as a taste enhancer in our curries. Almost every person in this world loves to munch on cashews. But very few of them know how these super delicious dry fruits are prepared in a factory. A video going viral on social media may just have the answer. The clip shows in detail the processing of cashew nuts. The clip has left Instagram users awestruck.

How cashews are processed

Food vlogger Saloni Bothra dropped the clip on her Instagram handle. The clip shows a cashew processing plant in Assam. The video explains the hectic and time-consuming procedure of preparing the nuts. Firstly, the cashews are kept under the sunlight for a few days so that they dry up. Then, the nuts are separated from their coverings. The separated cashews go through a process in which they are cleaned. Lastly, the dry fruits are put into the oven for roasting and then finally packed and sold in the markets.

You may like to read

“Kaju Processing Unseen and unique way of Kaju Processing,” the post read.

Viewers React

The video became an instant hit. It has gathered over 57 million views on Instagram. Later, other food vloggers like Foodie Incarnate also shared videos on the same process.

Some users were left disgusted by the clip. “Hygiene left the chat,” wrote one user.

Others were impressed by the process. “That’s why it is costly, because there is so much effort behind it,” commented another.

“Now I will not regret paying a high amount of money for cashews,” a person declared.

“First time I’m watching the process of kaju making, which makes sense why it’s expensive or say responsible cost,” an account remarked.

“Everything is fine, but the sad thing is that the hard work these people do is not worth much and they can barely fulfil their daily needs,” a person noted.

The video clearly shows the efforts that are required for processing cashews and bringing them to the market.

What are your thoughts about it?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.