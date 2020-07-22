Bengaluru: The love for speed and adventure turned disastrous for a man in Bengaluru as he ended up in jail for riding his high-end bike up to a speed of almost 300 km per hour on a flyover during the ongoing lockdown. Also Read - 'Rockstar CJI': Photo Of Chief Justice Bobde On A Harley Davidson Bike Goes Viral, Netizens Love His 'Stylish & Suave' Avatar

Showcasing his adventure and thrill for speed, the man even posted a selfie video in which he is seen whooshing on the road. The man, identified as Muniyappa, rode his bike on the nearly 10-km long Electronic City flyover, accelerating almost to 300 KMPH as he whizzed past some vehicles, including cars autorickshaws and trucks that were moving in both directions.

“This video made viral by the rider…going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic (police),” Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil tweeted, tagging the video.

After the video of his reckless ride went viral on social media, police tracked him down and arrested him for putting his life and that of others at risk. They even seized his 1000 CC bike.

A case of reckless driving has been registered against him, police said. As per police officials, the incident occurred during the week-long lockdown in force in the city and outskirts till Wednesday morning to contain the spread of coronavirus, leaving most roads deserted as people remained indoors.

However, it was not known when exactly he undertook the ride. A fortnight ago, three youths who were doing wheelies on the city roads met with a ghastly mishap and lost their lives.

(With PTI inputs)