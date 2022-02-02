New York: If you are active on any social media platform, you might have probably seen your friends posting a grid of green, yellow and black squares. Turns out it is a new pandemic phenomenon called Wordle, a free online game that gives users a new word puzzle each day. The game has spread so far and wide that it has been snapped up by The New York Times Company for a price “in the low seven figures.”Also Read - New York Times Company Acquires Popular Online Word Puzzle Game Wordle

Touted as the next big online trend, the obsession for the game has also grown considerably in India. One of the reasons behind Wordle’s increasing popularity is that every player guesses the same word on a particular day, which makes it interesting for people to share their results and see others’ scores. After all, people are sharing a common experience and struggle, which brings them together. Another key to Wordle success online has been the ability to share results.

Added a share button to Wordle that generates a spoiler-free emoji grid for you. Shoutout to @irihapeta for inventing such a cool way to share your results each day. 👇 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 180 3/6 Try it out: https://t.co/pZTmeT1p7E — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 16, 2021

How was the game created?

Well, to sum it up in a sentence: The game is a product of love. Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle for free in October 2021 as a unique gift for his girlfriend Palak Shah. Wardle knew his partner loved word games, so he created a guessing game for just the two of them. As a play on his last name, he named it Wordle. Wardle told The New York Times that he sought to create something that satisfied his partner’s appreciation for puzzle games, crosswords and spelling games such as The New York Times’ popular Spelling Bee.

After the couple and their relatives obsessed over and played the game, Wardle released its potential and released it to the rest of the world in October. While Shah was the lucky recipient of the first game, she also played a key role in getting it ready for the public, Wardle said. The initial list of all five-letter words in the English language contained several obscure words, so Palak sorted through those 12,000 words, and determined whether she knew them or not. As a result, the number of words was reduced to 2,500. Though Wordle is now shared with the world, she said she appreciated that Wardle originally created it for her. “It’s really sweet,” she said. “This is definitely how Josh shows his love.”