It's true when they say that there is no time and age and love! One such unconventional love story which is melting the hearts of netizens is a couple from Madhya Pradesh.

As per a Patrika report, a 70-year-old man tied the knot with a 55-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district recently, after falling in love at a hospital.

Both Umrao Singh and Gudbuddi were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh with their beds next to each other.

Spending so much next to each other, they started talking and in three days, they realized that they have fallen in love. After getting discharged from the hospital, Umrao Singh took Guddibai to his village in Bhurakhedi to ask for consent from his kids and grandkids.

Notably, Umrao Singh has 4 sons, all of whom are married, and 12 grandchildren. After all of them finally agreed, the much-anticipated wedding finally happened in front of the whole village.

There was a huge wedding procession where drums were being played, people danced to their heart’s content and blessed the new couple with gifts. Such a beautiful story!