Love is Blind? 70-Year-old Man Marries 19-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan. Viral Video

Love is Blind? 70-Year-old Man Marries 19-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan.

Liaquat Ali, 70, and Shumaila Ali, 19, fell in love and got married despite their huge age difference. Their story has now gone viral on social media.

Trending News: Bollywood has normalized age-gap couples both in real life, examples of which are celeb couples Alia-Ranbir, Priyanka-Nick, and Saif-Kareena, and also in reel life, with movies like Cheeni Kum, Dil Chahta Hai, and The Lunchbox. However, a love story with a staggering age gap has not been depicted a lot as it is rare. One of the only few Hindi movies that will come into your while reading about this couple’s love story is Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan.

YouTuber Syed Basit Ali shared the love story of a couple from Pakistan who has an age gap of over 50 years. Liaquat Ali, 70, and Shumaila Ali, 19, fell in love and got married despite their huge age difference. Their story has now gone viral on social media.

The love between Shumaila and her now husband—a man who is 51 years older than her started budding during their morning walks. Liaquat Ali said he met his wife Shumaila during daily morning walks in Lahore. Their affair began when one day, Liaqat started humming a song while jogging behind Shumaila.

“One doesn’t see age in love. It just happens,” Shumaila said. When asked if her parents had any objections against their marriage, the 19-year-old said, “My parents objected for a while but we were able to convince them.”

When Syed asked if people with vast age differences should marry or not, Liaquat said, “There is no question about someone being old or young. Anyone who is legally allowed to marry can marry.”

His wife said that personal dignity and honour should be considered before anything else in a marriage.

Earlier, the YouTuber shared the story of an 18-year-old girl who married a 55-year-old man. The couple told the video creator that a Bobby Doel song brought them close. Muskan, an 18-year-old girl married Farooq Ahmed, a 55-year-old man, after falling in love with him over their shared interest in music.