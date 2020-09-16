Meerut: In a shocking case of ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a 42-year-old man named Abdullah, who has been accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Meerut. Also Read - Kanpur Hindu Girl Who Willingly Converted to Islam, Denies 'Love Jihad' Allegations in Viral Video | Watch

As per an IANS report, Abdullah, who allegedly has three wives and four children, lured a minor girl by hiding his identity and changing his name. Notably, he had created a fake Facebook ID as ‘Aman Chaudhary’ and posted his photographs wearing a wig, to look younger.

The case was uncovered when the minor girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police after she went missing on September 3.

“We had set up several teams to search for the minor and we finally caught this man and recovered the girl. He will be produced in court today (Wednesday) and sent to jail. He has confessed to the crime. We will book him under relevant sections of IPC and also the POCSO Act,” Meerut SP Akhilesh Narain said.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had kidnapped the minor girl and had raped her. He said that he wanted to marry her too.

A News 18 report has stated that Abdullah victimised other girls too in a similar manner.

The accused has been booked under the offence of kidnapping and the provisions of the POCSO Act.

In another case of love jihad, the Moradabad police on Wednesday recovered a Class 8 student who was kidnapped by Asif, who posed as Bunty Tyagi and befriended the girl. Asif has been arrested.

(With IANS inputs)