“Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you’ll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza,” BonusFinder explains on its website. Also Read - TikTok Highest Grossing App of 2020 Despite Ban, Followed by Tinder, Youtube; Netflix 10th

So, on National Pizza Day, which falls on February 9, one lucky job-seeker will be paid $500 to kick back with some pizza and watch three Netflix shows.

The selected candidate will be required to review each series for story and plot lines, acting quality and series ending, among other things. They will also have to rate their takeout pizzas on taste, base texture, value for money and more.

For more details about the opportunity, click here.

Meanwhile, another job opportunity is garnering a lot of attention on social media. Bedroom Athletics, an UK-based company, has two vacancies for a “Slipper Tester”.

The selected candidates will have to wear slippers for 12 hours a day, two days a month. They will be paid a total monthly salary of 333 pounds for two days a month for one year as they test out and give feedback on different slippers and other products.