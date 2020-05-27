Amid the gloom of 2020, here is a piece of good news! On Tuesday, Costa Rica became the first in Central America to legally recognize same-sex marriage after a ruling from its Supreme Court went into effect ending the country’s ban. Also Read - Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra to Play Lesbian Lovers in Ekta Kapoor's New Web series 'A Married Woman' | Watch Teaser
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “Today we celebrate liberty, equality and our democratic institutions. May empathy and love be the compass that guide us forward and allow us to move forward and build a country that has room for everyone.
President Alvarado further said the law change meant Costa Rica now recognised the rights lesbian and gay people had always deserved.
As per a BBC report, a lesbian couple became the first to tie the knot in a ceremony that took place just after the new law came into effect at midnight.
Daritza Araya and Alexandra Quirūs married in an outdoor service performed by a notary wearing a face mask who pronounced them “wife and wife.”
The historocal ceremony was broadcast on social media by Sí Acepto (‘I do’) campaign, which has long been pushing for marriage equality in Costa Rica.
Meanwhile, people on social media were absolutely thrilled with the news:
Costa Rica is now the sixth Latin American country to recognize marriage equality.
“Costa Rica is celebrating today: marriage equality has become a reality in the country – the first one in Central America. We rejoice with you: congratulations to all those who worked so hard to make it happen!” the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA World) said.