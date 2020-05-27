Amid the gloom of 2020, here is a piece of good news! On Tuesday, Costa Rica became the first in Central America to legally recognize same-sex marriage after a ruling from its Supreme Court went into effect ending the country’s ban. Also Read - Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra to Play Lesbian Lovers in Ekta Kapoor's New Web series 'A Married Woman' | Watch Teaser

President Carlos Alvarado Quesada announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “Today we celebrate liberty, equality and our democratic institutions. May empathy and love be the compass that guide us forward and allow us to move forward and build a country that has room for everyone.





President Alvarado further said the law change meant Costa Rica now recognised the rights lesbian and gay people had always deserved.

As per a BBC report, a lesbian couple became the first to tie the knot in a ceremony that took place just after the new law came into effect at midnight.

Daritza Araya and Alexandra Quirūs married in an outdoor service performed by a notary wearing a face mask who pronounced them “wife and wife.”

The historocal ceremony was broadcast on social media by Sí Acepto (‘I do’) campaign, which has long been pushing for marriage equality in Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, people on social media were absolutely thrilled with the news:

Costa Rica just legalized same sex marriage & is the first Central American country to do so! pic.twitter.com/6aQBourtzF — • 𝖒𝖎𝖌𝖟 • (@passdablunt_) May 26, 2020

Congratulations to Alexandra Quiros & Dunia Araya who became the first couple to have a same-sex marriage in Heredia, Costa Rica, on Tuesday moments after Costa Rica signed the law to legalize same sex marriage 💙🏳️‍🌈🇨🇷 congratulations to the beautiful couple! ✨ pic.twitter.com/iZibnuFFdY — Central American Art (@CentAm_Beauty) May 26, 2020

Costa Rica will be a better country tomorrow. It is becoming the 29th country in the world recognizing the right to same sex marriage. That is a pending debt the country has had with human rights, rule of law, and same sex couples. pic.twitter.com/dNKbT80b2R — Tatiana Benavides Santos (@tabenavides) May 26, 2020

Costa Rica has legalised same sex marriage. In the midst of all the crap that’s going on, good things happen too. One day I’ll go here. 🌈 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/bLnlDmL9uH — Georgia (@GeorgiaBelam) May 26, 2020

Today Costa Rica has legalised same sex marriage, first country in Central America to do so 👨‍❤️‍👨👩‍❤️‍👩A Day to celebraste 🇨🇷🏳️‍🌈 — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) May 26, 2020

It is overwhelming to see expected equality in society.#CostaRica legalized same sex marriage and made history to become first central american country..

Thank you CostaRica #loveislove pic.twitter.com/sQnVZ0MPUD — Amrit lal (@Amritla21539613) May 26, 2020

Costa Rica 🇨🇷 officially becomes the 29th country in the world to legalize the same sex marriage… 💕 I can’t wait to invite @SHARON_NEEDLES to perform in my future wedding! #lovewins pic.twitter.com/BmXjOIIVLC — MVP😎 (@mvpcrc) May 26, 2020

Congratulations Costa Rica on being the first Central American country to approve the same sex marriage 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #lovewins pic.twitter.com/Mb8S0qoJdq — Noelia 🌼🇦🇷 (@Katyciada) May 26, 2020