Even in bone-chilling cold a Pitbull Dog refused to leave his owner and guarded the body for 4 painful days in Himachal Pradesh…video going viral

A heartbreaking story from Himachal Pradesh where a loyal pitbull guarded its owner’s lifeless body for four days in extreme cold, refusing to leave despite snow and hunger.

The Pet Dog Didn’t Leave His Owner’s Body For 3 Days Amid Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh. An unmanned dog stayed beside his owner’s body without leaving for three days in harsh cold temperatures as continuous snowfall hit Himachal Pradesh’s remote Chamba district.

The furry pet has refused to leave his owner’s side even after three days of merciless snowfall and sub-zero temperatures in the remote Bharmour area.

As Two Teens Head Out For Video Shoot, Blizzard Leaves Them Trapped In Snow

On January 23, cousins Piyush Kumar, 13, and Viksit Rana, 19, had stepped out of their homes early in the morning from Bharmour towards the nearby Bharmani Mata Temple and adjoining areas to record videos.

Two pairs of children tried trekking uphill, but heavy snowfall had engulfed Kukru Kanda hills. Local search and rescue teams as well as a helicopter were pressed into service when the children went missing and returned home.

Dog Guards Owner’s Body As Thousands Try Locating Him In Chamba Hills

Three days later, the search operation in the higher reaches of Chamba district finally reached the two pairs that were spotted by drone cameras near Kukru Kanda hills. The children’s pet dog was guarding Piyush Kumar’s body.

Pet dog guards body of owner for 4 days amid snow in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba pic.twitter.com/HlYo5B2ddG — NDTV (@ndtv) January 27, 2026

“The dog had not left the spot where his owner’s body was found. He didn’t even move away to search for food. The dog sat beside his body for three days,” a witness told the news agency.

Reportedly, the dog sat vigil throughout – through freezing nights, blizzards, snowfall and horrible weather. Locals present at the site claimed that the dog had refused food.

Snow Dogs Pile Up Outside Ski Resort To Say Goodbye To Beloved Owner

Locals who visited the site tried feeding the dog. Following which, the rescuers bundled up the shivering dog and airlifted him along with the teenager’s body.

District officials later confirmed that the dog was kept with the family of the deceased youth.

Media houses and netizens shared heart-touching visuals of how the dog refused to leave his master’s side. As villagers continued to search for the youths in rain and snowfall, many took to social media to express grief and praise the dog’s loyalty.

One user wrote: “God bless the dog..this is loyalty beyond words.”

