LPG shortage: Indore’s famous street food shops switch to electric cooking; here’s how others are dealing with situation

LPG Shortage: The shortage of LPG has led to a crisis in many cities and states. When many are choosing to close their services, one in Indore chose to adapt. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: X (PTI) videograb

Viral News: When the tensions in Western Asia have led to serious disruptions in the supplies of cooking gas, the association of shopkeepers at Indore’s 56 Dukan Chaat Chowpathy has come up with a new way to keep things working. They have started the utilisation of electric cooking appliances by replacing cooking gas totally so that the customers and the business of vendors are not affected. This was reported by PTI. Not just this, but hotels in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Mahavir Chowk have also started using firewood on the open stoves. You can watch the viral video here.

Usage of electric appliances

The president of the 56 Dukan Chaat Chowpatty Traders Association, Gunjan Sharma, informed PTI that the current supply of LPG cylinders has been stopped. He added that in order to solve the situation, the association members have purchased electric appliances. Gunjan Sharma stated that the shopkeepers must not feel discouraged, as the LPG cylinder supply has been cut, and that they should choose the alternative options available. He also added that the vendors are fully ready to explore better options of solar-powered cooking if they have to, so as to ensure that the customers keep enjoying the street food in the region without any issues.

Indore’s famous street food hub was affected

The famous street food hub in Indore, called 56 Dukan and Chappan Dukan Chowpathy, is one of the most famous and special food streets of Indore. The area has been widely recognised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as a ‘Clean Street Food Hub’ for the maintenance of food security and hygiene standards.

The effect is visible across states, and not every hotel can address the situation.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Due to a gas shortage amid global tensions, hotels in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Mahavir Chowk, including Shivganesh Hotel, are cooking food on open stoves using firewood. Hotel owner Praveen Kumar says, “In this heat, our staff can’t keep working like this… pic.twitter.com/ZkOmssawXD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

The video was shared by PTI on X with the caption, “Due to a gas shortage amid global tensions, hotels in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Mahavir Chowk, including Shivganesh Hotel, are cooking food on open stoves using firewood.”

However, the owner of the hotel, Praveen Kumar, told PTI that the staff members can not keep working for long hours in this way due to the heat. He hinted at the possibility of having to close soon by saying, “In this heat, our staff can’t keep working like this for long; we may have to close.”

(With inputs from PTI)

