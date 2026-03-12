Home

LPG shortage leads to no lunch and snacks warning from Shri Ram School Gurgaon, check viral post

Viral post: The businessman Ashneer Grover shared an email received from Shri Ram School in Gurgaon for not being able to provide lunch and snacks. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Viral News: When the tensions in West Asia have reportedly caused an ‘LPG shortage’ in some Indian states and cities, a tweet from entrepreneur and founder Ashneer Grover is making rounds on social media. It highlights the seriousness of the LPG shortage as he receives an email from the Shri Ram School in Gurgaon. The email points to urgent attention required on the matter, as the school has reportedly been left with a stock of just 2 days. You can check the viral post of Ashneer Grover here.

What’s the post about?

The post was shared by Ashneer Grover on X, in which a screenshot featured an email from the Shri Ram School in Gurgaon. It stated that the school may not be able to provide lunch and snacks after March 16 due to a shortage of LPG stocks. It also sought assistance from parents to combat the crisis, if possible.

The email signed by the Head of Administration, K.A. Girija read:

Dear Parent,

Namaste!

This is to bring to your urgent attention that our caterer has informed us that he is unable to procure the required quantity of LPG to run the school’s lunch and snacks programmes because of the shortage due to ongoing West Asian war. At present he is left with two days stock and we are hoping he will be able to procure fresh LPG stocks by Saturday. If that doesn’t happen, he will not be able to provide lunch and snacks starting Monday, March 16. This is, therefore, to request you to keep alternate arrangements ready for your wards for next week, unless of course, the situation improves. We shall keep you informed as and when we get any update from the vendor. As always, we seek assistance from our parent community to help us overcome this situation any which way possible.

Viral post

Ok – shortage must be real ! Irony : Shri Ram ke paas bhi cylinder nahi hai pic.twitter.com/kPxxanpZby — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 12, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “When even school kitchens are worried, the supply chain problem is serious,” and another wrote, “I will only believe that the shortage is real, when even Ashneer won’t have gas supply at home.”

The third comment read, “When geopolitical tensions start affecting school meals, the impact has clearly reached the ground level. Hope the situation stabilizes soon.”

