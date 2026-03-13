Home

Viral

LPG Shortage: South Delhi food outlet Tadka Rani temporarily closes, owner shares emotional message

LPG shortage has once again led to the closure of a popular food outlet in South Delhi on a temporary basis. Scroll down to read the emotional message shared by the owner.

Viral News: When LPG shortages are being reported in several cities and states, many restaurants and food outlets have been severely affected. During this time, an entrepreneur named Gagandeep Singh Sapra shared the heartbreaking news of having to close his outlet named Tadka Rani in South Delhi. Sapra reported the reason for the closing to be LPG shortage. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post features a heartfelt confession from an entrepreneur named Gagandeep Singh Sapra about having to close his food outlet, Tadka Rani, in South Delhi. He shared that the problem of LPG shortage has severely affected the industry; he, too, has to close the outlet temporarily.

However, the entrepreneur concluded the note on a positive note, stating that he is still hopeful. Sapra owns two more brands named the Nastha Company and the Meal Combo Box Company. He added that the two brands are still actively serving the limited menu options to its customers.

Viral post:

It is hurting me to close kitchens from service, and select the option “Closed due to LPG Shortage” But Babaji meher karenge, dekho aage kya hota hai.#TadkaRani is offline guys, we will soon be back, apologies that we can’t serve you Our Other Brands, The Nashta Company… pic.twitter.com/d8CgzMvbVB — Gagandeep Singh Sapra (@TheBigGeek) March 11, 2026

The post was shared with the caption, “It is hurting me to close kitchens from service, and select the option “Closed due to LPG Shortage” But Babaji meher karenge, dekho aage kya hota hai. #TadkaRani is offline guys, we will soon be back, apologies that we can’t serve you.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Genuinely feel sorry for the industry,” and another wrote, “True brother that is exactly what I told my team…. Chardi Kala.”

(Chardi Kala means ever-rising spirits, a word used for immense optimism.)

Reports of LPG shortages have been reported in several cities and states. When many restaurants are trying to adapt to the situation by using electric induction and open cooking with firewood, many are still unable to fulfil the high demand for food orders without the means of LPG.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

