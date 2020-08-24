A man in Kerala who was casually walking on the side of a road, had a miraculous escape as he missed a speeding vehicle by a whisker. The incident happened in Chavara in Kollam district on Friday along the National Highway 66 at Thattassery. Also Read - Kerala Govt Moves High Court Against Privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The jaw-dropping incident captured on CCTV shows a man dressed in mundu and white shirt, walking on the left side of the road. Out of nowhere, a speeding minivan went out of control and zoomed past him on the sidewalk, instead of the road giving the impression to viewers that he has been run over.

However, luckily he had a close shave and after realising what just happened, he turned back and ran for a few metres. It seems that it took some time to get over the state of panic and regain composure.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many calling him ‘the luckiest man’.

Watch it here:

Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man. Chavara, Kollam District,Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dAGnteQpDe — Nisar നിസാർ (@nisarpari) August 22, 2020

As per Manorama News, the man has been identified as Tamil Nadu native Sree Kumar, who had been living in Kerala for the last many years.

After the incident, Sree Kumar told the channel, “I was so shocked and had to come back home without going for work that day.”