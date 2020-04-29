Lucknow: While the entire nation stays indoors to observe the Covid-19 lockdown, people at the frontline are doing their best to make our lives easier and keep us safe. Their work is riddled with risks and sacrifices, but they still don’t hesitate in fulfilling their responsibilities. Also Read - Trending News Today April 28, 2020: Sweetest Gesture! Elderly Man Bursts into Tears As Haryana Cops Surprise Him With a Birthday Cake | Watch

One such story is of Lucknow sub-inspector Nida Arshi who brought her daughter to duty so that she does not have to stay at home in Lucknow during the lockdown.

Arshi said she had to bring her daughter with her because her mother-in-law was sick and there was no one to look after the toddler. She also added that she is observing Ramzan fast

“Today I brought her as her grandmom who usually looks after her is unwell. At this time of pandemic, it’s essential to carry out our duty as police personnel. I’m also observing roza”, she told ANI, who shared the pictures of her along with her daughter.

Lucknow:Sub Inspector Nida Arshi has brought her toddler to duty amid #CoronavirusLockdown,says"Today I brought her as her grandmom who usually looks after her is unwell. At this time of pandemic,it's essential to carry out our duty as police personnel.I'm also observing 'roza'" pic.twitter.com/N2LV0CqYwp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

The pictures of the cop have gone viral with many people saluting her sense of dedication while others thought that she should be given a leave as being outdoors could be risky for her daughter.

See the comments:

God, keep the policewoman and the little baby safe. Bless them. — ओए हैप्पी हैप्पी ओए🤩 (@Happysi34517732) April 28, 2020

India Salutes Nida Arshi. — Batolebaaz (@AntiCAA_NPR) April 28, 2020

I salute you 👍.. — ashfak husain (@husain1ashfak) April 28, 2020

it is looks good in news but not good for both of them . up police must give her some day off . — skyy (@sky37125802) April 28, 2020

This is not fair to the child. She should have taken leave,am sure her senior would understand. Not done. — austin collaco (@austincollaco) April 28, 2020

Just recently, in a similar gesture, Srijana Gummalla, an officer of 2013 IAS batch and Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, refused to take maternity leave amid the coronavirus pandemic and carried her month-old baby to work, just 22 days after giving birth.