New Delhi: A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has resorted to a weird protest against the local municipal body over its waste management system. The man, Ashutosh Singh, 32, from Lucknow’s Indira Nagar locality began his protest by setting up a portable barbeque grill outside his house which is next to a waste dump and used garbage as fuel. Also Read - Watch: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan 'Races' Against Ostriches on his Cycle

As per reports, the man was protesting against the mounting pile of garbage that had not been removed despite pleas to the local municipal authorities. Singh grilled cottage cheese and vegetables and served them to friends with tea. The protest continued for three hours on Thursday afternoon. Also Read - Indian Origin Man in UAE Bags Guinness World Record for Making World's Largest Pop-up Greeting Card

His unusual yet intriguing style of protest soon went viral after a passer-by shot his video and posted on social media. Also Read - Bizarre! Man Shoves Whole Samosa up his Rectum to Sneak it into His Prison Cell

Speaking on the matter, Singh said, “People here throw garbage in open because door-to-door garbage collection is very poor here. We wake up every day only to see garbage piles all around and are forced to bear the stench. Our complaints to the municipal officials have failed to elicit any response.”

Meanwhile, the local residents also supported Singh in his protest and said that there would be more such ‘unusual ‘protests’ if the area was not cleared up.

The city of Lucknow witnessed a similar protest earlier in November last year, when a college student stood at a garbage dump near City Station all day. Authorities swung into action after his video went viral.

On contacting the municipal body regarding the pile of garbage in a residential area, a zonal municipal official Vidya Sagar Yadav, said, “We will take action against the private agency hired to ensure household garbage collection in the area. The garbage pile will also be cleaned up within two days.”