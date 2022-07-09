Thiruvananthapuram: Chaotic overcrowding scenes were witnessed at two malls in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on July 7 as residents rushed to the malls to make the most of a midnight sale. The visuals of the overcrowded Lulu International Shopping Mall located in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala showed scores of people gushing into the mall’s stores in the middle of the night.Also Read - Kerala: Heavy Rain To Continue For Next 5 Days; Yellow Alert In All Districts Except Thiruvananthapuram, kollam

To make Kerala a 'city that never sleeps,' the local administration tried a midnight shopping model in the capital city. As per the decision, the Lulu International Shopping Mall was open for all from 11:59 PM on July 6 till the dawn of July 7.

A number of fun activities and events were also planned at the mall's premises. Lulu International Shopping Mall had offered shoppers a 50 percent discount on all items during the midnight sale.

Watch the videos here:

Irresponsible from @LuLuGroup_India to arrange such a 50% off promotion with such large crowds with no safety protocols when #COVID19 still at large in Kerala & India .God knows what's going to happen in the coming weeks #Lulumall #midnightsale @AsianetNewsML @manoramanews pic.twitter.com/sVtdbdnHZJ — STG (@suvin64) July 7, 2022

During the sale, the response from the public was overwhelming as a huge crowd showed up in the mall to have an experience that can be considered a first in the city.

Balconies and escalators of the mall were seen filled with the crowd with many had tried to capture the chaos that erupted in the wee hours of July 7.

Several videos shared on social media showed the commotion that overpowered the floors of the mall.

Some visuals from the crowded night surfaced on social media showed people entering the shops’ premise even before the gates are completely open. Watch:

Social media users claimed massive discounts on products was the reason why such a huge crowd was witnessed at Lulu Shopping Mall.